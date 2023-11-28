Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.