Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.