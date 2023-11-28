MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 39,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

