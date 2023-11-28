Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
Mineral Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
