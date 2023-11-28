Mirova Acquires 12,452 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,759,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

