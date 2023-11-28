Mirova Acquires 2,259 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 3.5 %

WOLF traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 1,915,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.68. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

