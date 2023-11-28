Mirova Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.78, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

