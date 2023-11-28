Mirova Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirova grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 1.0% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirova’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3,327.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 205,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 199,641 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 51.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,846,000 after buying an additional 332,069 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $17,344,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,688,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

