Mirova Cuts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mirova lowered its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,043 shares during the quarter. Mirova owned about 0.14% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 855,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,803,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,661. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

