Mirova Decreases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirova decreased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 695,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.