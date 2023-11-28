Mirova Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.5% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 943,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

