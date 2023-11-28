Mirova Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirova trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.56. 660,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.