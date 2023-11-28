Mirova Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mirova lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,161 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 1,227,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,818. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

