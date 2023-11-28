Mirova Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. 495,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

