Mirova Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirova lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.