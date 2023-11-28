Mirova Has $1.41 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mirova trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $2,205.81. 57,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,084. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,957.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

