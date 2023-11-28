Mirova Has $1.79 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,994. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

