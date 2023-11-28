Mirova Has $2.63 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 639,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

