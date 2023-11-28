Mirova Has $2.95 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirova lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,112,000 after buying an additional 138,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in IDEX by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.73. 144,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

