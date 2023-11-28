Mirova Has $3.61 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirova decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 0.6% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

TRMB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

