Mirova Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $409.10. The company had a trading volume of 897,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,774. The firm has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,100 shares of company stock worth $204,704,311. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

