Mirova Has $3 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

BSY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 192,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

