Mirova Has $46.90 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirova grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 8.3% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirova owned 0.21% of Enphase Energy worth $46,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $6,685,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,895,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. 2,602,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

