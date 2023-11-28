Mirova Has $738,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Ball were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 603,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,083. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

