Mirova Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirova trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Linde by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $410.24. 530,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,546. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $416.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.54 and a 200 day moving average of $378.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

