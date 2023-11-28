Mirova Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AWK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 472,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

