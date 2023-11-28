Mirova Lowers Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 27,648,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

