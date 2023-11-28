Mirova Lowers Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,984,000 after purchasing an additional 244,546 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,958. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.