Mirova Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirova cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. 608,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.