Mirova Purchases 2,674 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after buying an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $23,876,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,114. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.