Mirova Purchases 46 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirova grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Danaher were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.80. The company had a trading volume of 986,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,069. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

