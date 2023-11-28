Mirova Purchases New Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mirova purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 311,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,841. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

