Mirova Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirova trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

NOW stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.85. The company had a trading volume of 922,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $678.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $7,823,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.