Mirova Sells 10,918 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirova decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $116.17. 2,486,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,766,570. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

