Mirova Sells 1,202 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of -491.31, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $252.72.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.