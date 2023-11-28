Mirova Sells 19,673 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirova cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Masco were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Masco Price Performance

MAS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 671,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,977. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.