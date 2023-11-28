Mirova Sells 223,892 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mirova cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,892 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 6.1% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirova owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $34,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

