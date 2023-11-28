Mirova Sells 2,269 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.73. 421,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $226.16 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.