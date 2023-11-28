Mirova Sells 23,611 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mirova decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,611 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.09% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $21,888,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 611,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

