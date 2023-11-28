Mirova Sells 3,344 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Mirova owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $88.61. 87,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,948. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $248,480. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

