Mirova Sells 53,934 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Mirova reduced its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,497,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,872. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.76.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

