Mirova Sells 6,302 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.18. 368,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

