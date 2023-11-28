Mirova Sells 7,370 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 878,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

