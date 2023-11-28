Mirova Sells 8,232 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirova lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.0% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.54. 986,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,275. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

