Mirova Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. AGCO comprises about 1.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mirova owned approximately 0.10% of AGCO worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.83. 394,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

