Mirova Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirova decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Edison International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 0.0 %

EIX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. 986,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.