Mirova Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,175. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

