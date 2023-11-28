Mirova Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirova trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.