Mirova Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirova reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $437.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.