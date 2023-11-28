Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Mitie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MITFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.