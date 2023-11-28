Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Mitie Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MITFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.42.
Mitie Group Company Profile
