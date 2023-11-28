MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 68.6% in November

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 73,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,700. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0609 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 933,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

